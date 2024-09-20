Livvy Dunne ranks best sports power couples with Flau'jae
LSU, or NILSU as some prefer to say, has been in the spotlight thanks to its plethora of stars in the name, image, and likeness era. Livvy Dunne and Flau'jae Johnson are near the top when it comes to popularity.
This week, Livvy tapped in to Flau'jae's podcast "Best of Both Worlds" to discuss a number of topics.
Dunne, who is a gymnast, and Flau'jae, a basketball and rap star, are two of the biggest NIL earners in the NCAA and were featured on the Prime Video docuseries "The Money Game," so they will have plenty to talk about.
LOOK: Livvy Dunne's epic locker room selfie sparkles in flashy leotard
From NIL to balancing school and athletics, to what it's like to be a social media celebrity on campus, nothing was off limits. And they came out of the gate swinging.
To start the podcast, Flau'jae brought out a number of celebrity couples to see who Livvy thought was at the top.
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens got Livvy's nod for a number of the exchanges until they came head-to-head with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Livvy, a known Swiftie, couldn't help but give Swift the nod.
MORE: Livvy Dunne, Pirates ace Paul Skenes are MLB's power couple
Swift and Kelce swept the likes of D-Wade and Gabrielle Union and LeBron and Savannah James, until it came down to the final call.
Ultimately, the biggest power couple in sports is none other than Pittsburgh Pirates Ace Paul Skenes and, you guessed it, Livvy Dunne. It's hard to argue that.
Both Livvy and Skenes are national champions at LSU, and Skenes is one of the brightest young stars in MLB.
As for Livvy, she's gearing up for her final run at LSU as the Tigers look to secure back-to-back national championships.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Small packages…: Livvy Dunne’s astonishing petite size next to pro volleyball player
…with power: Livvy Dunne shows off incredibly ‘hard’ gymnastics moves
WAG MVP: Rachel Bush, NFL WAG All-Star, pops out in skintight white dress
New WAG intrigue: Who is Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher?
Ahh: The cutest photos of ‘ultimate girl dad’ Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce’s kids