Freddie Freeman's now iconic World Series home run ball sells for $1.5 million
Baseball fans are still in awe from the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2024 World Series triumph over the New York Yankees, a victory that was large in part due to the team's World Series MVP, Freddie Freeman.
The 35-year-old first baseman has a handful of big moments in the epic championship series, but none bigger than his walk-off grand slam from Game 1. Now, the ball that Freeman crushed 413 feet, will continue to live on, and got a nice payout as well.
The ball sold for $1.5 million at a recent auction, making it the third most valuable baseball behind Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball and Mark McGwire's legendary 70th home run blast back in 1998.
The money will go to the Ruderman family, who consigned it to SCP Auctions. Parents Nico and Anne Ruderman surprised their son, Zac, with Game 1 World Series tickets and ended up catching the miraculous walk-off homer by Freeman. At this time, there is no word on who the wealthy buyer was that purchased the now iconic ball.
The Dodgers defeated the Yankees 4-1 to become 2024 champions. The series, which was built up as one of the biggest of the last five years, was never in question after Freeman's walk-off, a moment that set the tone for the Dodgers to hoist up the World Series trophy once again.
