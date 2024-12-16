The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Freddie Freeman's now iconic World Series home run ball sells for $1.5 million

The 2024 World Series MVP's biggest career moment is further cemented in history. 

Joseph Galizia

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in game four to win the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium.
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in game four to win the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Baseball fans are still in awe from the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2024 World Series triumph over the New York Yankees, a victory that was large in part due to the team's World Series MVP, Freddie Freeman. 

The 35-year-old first baseman has a handful of big moments in the epic championship series, but none bigger than his walk-off grand slam from Game 1. Now, the ball that Freeman crushed 413 feet, will continue to live on, and got a nice payout as well.

The ball sold for $1.5 million at a recent auction, making it the third most valuable baseball behind Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball and Mark McGwire's legendary 70th home run blast back in 1998. 

RELATED: Freddie Freeman Defined Strength for the Title-Winning Dodgers

The money will go to the Ruderman family, who consigned it to SCP Auctions. Parents Nico and Anne Ruderman surprised their son, Zac, with Game 1 World Series tickets and ended up catching the miraculous walk-off homer by Freeman. At this time, there is no word on who the wealthy buyer was that purchased the now iconic ball. 

The Dodgers defeated the Yankees 4-1 to become 2024 champions. The series, which was built up as one of the biggest of the last five years, was never in question after Freeman's walk-off, a moment that set the tone for the Dodgers to hoist up the World Series trophy once again.

Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

