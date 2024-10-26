Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares heartwarming moment after World Series heroics
The 2024 World Series is here — and Game 1 is already going down as one for the books.
On Friday, October 25,the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees 6-3 after Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the 10th inning. Freeman's wife, Chelsea appeared to be extremely proud of her hubby, taking to her Instagram Stories with a sweet shot post-game.
In the picture, the 33-year-old MLB WAG and her husband are seen on the field. In the frenzy of fans, media, and players, Freddie planted a celebratory kiss on his wife, a moment that made the hearts of baseball fans swoon.
Freddie and Chelsea's relationship is as strong as Freddie's home run swing. The happy couple have been married since 2014, and have three sons together: Fredrick Charles II, Brandon John and Maximus Turner. Chelsea gained some television fame when she appeared on the eighth season of Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta. She has maintained that popularity on social media, boasting an impressive 310K followers on Instagram and another 22K on TikTok.
Chelsea also has her own fashion collection that is named after her. She, along with the rest of the world, will be watching Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday, October 26 very closely.
