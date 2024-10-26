The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares heartwarming moment after World Series heroics

The MLB WAG was super proud of her hubby's walk-off grand slam to win Game 1.

Joseph Galizia

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) with sons Brandon Freeman, Maximus Freeman, Charlie Freeman and wife Chelsea Freeman (Chelsea Goff) before the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Dodger Stadium.
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) with sons Brandon Freeman, Maximus Freeman, Charlie Freeman and wife Chelsea Freeman (Chelsea Goff) before the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Dodger Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The 2024 World Series is here — and Game 1 is already going down as one for the books.

On Friday, October 25,the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees 6-3 after Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the 10th inning. Freeman's wife, Chelsea appeared to be extremely proud of her hubby, taking to her Instagram Stories with a sweet shot post-game.

In the picture, the 33-year-old MLB WAG and her husband are seen on the field. In the frenzy of fans, media, and players, Freddie planted a celebratory kiss on his wife, a moment that made the hearts of baseball fans swoon.

Freddie Freeman Chelsea Freeman
Freddie Freeman celebrates with his wife Chelsea after hitting a walk-off grand slam to win Game 1 of the 2024 World Series / MLBFOX on Instagram

Freddie and Chelsea's relationship is as strong as Freddie's home run swing. The happy couple have been married since 2014, and have three sons together: Fredrick Charles II, Brandon John and Maximus TurnerChelsea gained some television fame when she appeared on the eighth season of Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta. She has maintained that popularity on social media, boasting an impressive 310K followers on Instagram and another 22K on TikTok. 

Chelsea also has her own fashion collection that is named after her. She, along with the rest of the world, will be watching Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday, October 26 very closely.

Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

