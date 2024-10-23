Livvy Dunne oddly does gymnastics in drugstore for Jake Paul’s brand
Livvy Dunne is no stranger to being all over social media ads, as well as showing off her gymnastics moves. When she combined them both in her latest campaign, it tuned into a strange brand promotion.
We’ve recently seen the viral LSU gymnast and influencer in swanky athleisure clothes ads showing off a pink booylicious fit and melting the streets of New York City with a low-cut bodysuit. We’ve also seen her athleticism showing off incredibly “hard” gymnastics moves, and a crazy twirling maneuver.
Now the fifth-year senior with over 13 million social media followers combined her gymnastics and brand-building skills in a new, odd ad for Jake Paul’s “W” brand.
The 22-year-old Dunne is seen doing backwards handsprings in a drugstore while kicking the product in the air the whole time in which she calls it “my party trick.”
Jake Paul — who is fighting Mike Tyson on November 15 — knows a thing or two about being an influencer with his 26.9 million Instagram followers. Combining the two is smart marketing. Paul himself even jumped in on a video with Dunne to promote the brand.
So what is the product? The brand's name is a reference to the word "win,” and the products are designed to motivate men to "go for the win,” according to the website. “W” features three products to start with: body wash, body spray and antiperspirant deodorant in scents like fresh ice and deep woods.
Dunne. Paul. Winning combo, but an odd brand for her to be doing gymnastics and promoting a men’s personal care line. Maybe Paul should’ve gotten Dunne’s boyfriend Paul Skenes and his gymnastics skills to do the ads?
