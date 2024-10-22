Gracie Hunt posts rare couples photo with ex-college football QB boyfriend
We’ve seen a lot of Gracie Hunt lately — just not with her new boyfriend.
In late September, the Kansas City Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas 2021 revealed she has a man in her life by the name of Cody Keith.
Since then, we’ve seen her rocking side-by-side Chiefs glam photos with sister Ava, slaying in a bikini during the bye week in Mexico, and wearing a $2195 Dolce & Gabbana minidress on the sidelines for this past Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch with the San Francisco 49ers.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt, mom Tavia flex form-fitting flower dresses with Super Bowl trophies
Finally, the 25-year-old daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and his wife Tavia posted a rare photo with her man Cody.
How adorable do they look together?
RELATED: Gracie Hunt's dog Yeti celebrates Chiefs victory in adorable mini jacket
Keith was a backup quarterback for the East Carolina Pirates and graduated from the university with a Bachelor of Science degree.
He went on to attend training camps with the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Redskins, and Indianapolis Colts, before taking a pre-season roster spot with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.
Gracie, meanwhile, has been all over the place with the NFL season in full-swing for the undefeated Chiefs. She even compared her life recently to “Ferris Bueller” because of how crazy it is.
It’s nice to see she at least has time for her man because the two look incredible together.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Texas stunner: Gabby Thomas flaunts legs in Daisy Dukes on ‘College Gameday’
Hooray!: Livvy Dunne brimming with excitement after MLB star proposes in Italy
Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank
FTW F1: Danica Patrick’s F1 fit in boots, miniskirt is perfect Texas salute
NFL WAG wins: Ciara steals Russell Wilson’s QB1 thunder with insane fit post