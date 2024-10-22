Aerial footage of Jason Kelce's insane compound in Philly suburbs for Kylie, kids
Life after football is pretty amazing for former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce.
The brother of Kansas City Chiefs star and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce is still working without putting his body through the grueling grind of an NFL season — and he’s still just 36 year old. Jason is currently an NFL analyst for ESPN, and does a viral podcast with his brother called New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.
The six-time Pro Bowl center also has money to spend. He earned $81.7 million in salary during his 13-year NFL career with the Eagles, has a three-year deal worth more than $100 million with Amazon’s Wondery with his brother for their podcast, makes an undisclosed amount with ESPN, and has other endorsement deals.
So how do you flex all that money? You buy land and build a super mansion.
Kelce has purchased three connecting properties in Haverford, Pennsylvania, since tying the knot with Kylie McDevitt in 2018. The properties total $6 million and cover 10 acres of land, which Kelce plans to use to build a luxury mansion at its center. Take a look at this insane aerial footage of the massive compound.
That’s plenty of room for kids: Wyatt Elizabeth, 4, Elliotte “Ellie” Ray, 3, and Bennett “Bennie” Llewellyn now 1, or if dad wants to go around slamming beers shirtless like he’s at a Buffalo Bills playoff game. It would also make for an epic game of hide-and-go-seek.
Kelce also owns a beachside four-bedroom retreat in New Jersey’s Sea Isle City that sits a block away from the beach.
Life is good for Jason Kelce and his family. It’s about to get even better once the super mansion is built.
