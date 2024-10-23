Ciara’s curvy black dress fit has Russell Wilson thinking about more than football
Russell Wilson was already upstaged before his first game by wife Ciara’s insane queen bee gold fit.
After a winning performance in his first start as quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night over the New York Jets, Ciara was back to stealing the show on Tuesday — and her husband’s attention.
Wilson, who had his whole family rocking Steelers jerseys for their “Daddy”, certainly noticed his wife’s latest curvy black dress look.
Wilson was the first to like it and comment and wasn’t shy about his reaction.
“There she goes. Mrs. Wilson 😍🔥.”
Ciara showed off more photos from her BebeXCiara collaboration, but this was the look that was the attention grabber.
Wilson, 35, and Ciara, 38, have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 3, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 9 with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
The singer boasts 35.4M Instagram followers, but Wilson is her No. 1 fan with likes and comments like his last one.
Wilson finished the game with 264 yards and two touchdowns in the 37-15 win. The Steelers take on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football and the team better hope the quarterback’s attention is back on football.
