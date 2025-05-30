Gabby Thomas crushes Phillies fit and first pitch with other Team USA track stars
Gabby Thomas showed she’s a multi-talented athlete with a first pitch strike at a Philadelphia Phillies game. She also rocked her fit in the City of Brotherly Love.
The 28-year-old three-time Olympic gold medalist track star is in Philadelphia for Grand Slam Track that starts on Saturday, May 31. She’s already crushing on the track by winning the first-ever Grand Slam in Jamaica and doing an iconic dance on the podium with her $100k prize.
She’s also been slaying off the track with her fashion game like her “Business Barbie” look, and her shoestring polka-dot dress, and, of course, her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot.
On Thursday, Thomas was joined by other gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Alexis Holmes to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Citizens Bank Park before the Phillies vs. the Atlanta Braves. The trio were honored as part of the U.S. women’s 4x400m relay team that brought home gold in the 2024 Games in Paris.
Thomas not only crushed her jeans fit with the Phillies jacket, but her pitch, too, throwing a perfect strike.
Thomas hopes to compete in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
She holds a degree from Harvard in neurobiology and global health & health policy, and a Masters in public health from the University of Texas, Austin.
And she throws strikes! What can’t Gabby Thomas do?
