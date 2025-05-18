Olympic champ Gabby Thomas turns heads with pink 'Barbie' fit taking break from track
Gabby Thomas continues to wow off the track with her fits. On Sunday, she dropped one of her best fits in a Business Barbie-like look.
The 28-year-old Thomas had quite the offseason after winning three golds at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. She went on ESPN’s College GameDay in a stunning look, then melted the Formula 1 track in Austin with her miniskirt and cowgirl combo, among many other fit winners. Oh, she also got engaged to longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes with a giant rock on her finger.
She followed it up with an amazing fit at the 2025 Met Gala.
While track season is back and she’s crushing it already winning $100K in the first-ever Grand Slam where she hit an iconic dance on the podium, she’s also celebrating being a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.
On Sunday, Thomas dropped her latest fashion hit in her business top, with pink miniskirt bottom while sipping a water bottle with a straw to the tune of Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World.”
You can see she had the pink shoes as well to match.
Thomas can run, dress, is a Harvard graduate, and has a second job in the medical field where she hopes to spend her career post track. What can’t she do?
What she can do is rock another winning fit off the track.
