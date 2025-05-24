Olympic champ Gabby Thomas turns track practice into fun dance duo session
Gabby Thomas is enjoying track season, even turning practice into a fun dance session.
The three-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter has had quite the past year from winning those three golds while at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, to crushing her fits at ESPN’s College GameDay in jean shorts and Formula 1 Austin in a cowgirl look, to getting engaged to longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes with a huge rock she’s been flaunting, to posing for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
She’s also had fun off the track horse riding in a cowboy hat, to hanging with her lookalike mom for Mother’s Day, to a friend date in some more jean shorts.
The 28-year-old Thomas is also having fun on the track after winning the first-ever Grand Slam in Jamaica where she hit an iconic dance on the podium after taking home $100k. She’s been working on her moves as well while at track practice in her latest TikTok video in a dance duo.
It’s great to see Thomas enjoying herself — she’s earned it. She’s also not just a star on the track, but Thomas holds a degree from Harvard in neurobiology and global health & health policy, and a Masters in public health from the University of Texas, Austin.
She can also crush some dance moves. What can’t Gabby Thomas do?
