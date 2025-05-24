The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Olympic champ Gabby Thomas turns track practice into fun dance duo session

The three-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter has some fun practicing her dance moves on the track.

Matt Ryan

Team USA Red athlete Gabby Thomas (7083) walks the track ahead of the 1600 meter relay invitational at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2025.
Team USA Red athlete Gabby Thomas (7083) walks the track ahead of the 1600 meter relay invitational at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2025. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gabby Thomas is enjoying track season, even turning practice into a fun dance session.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter has had quite the past year from winning those three golds while at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, to crushing her fits at ESPN’s College GameDay in jean shorts and Formula 1 Austin in a cowgirl look, to getting engaged to longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes with a huge rock she’s been flaunting, to posing for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Gabby Thomas
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

She’s also had fun off the track horse riding in a cowboy hat, to hanging with her lookalike mom for Mother’s Day, to a friend date in some more jean shorts.

The 28-year-old Thomas is also having fun on the track after winning the first-ever Grand Slam in Jamaica where she hit an iconic dance on the podium after taking home $100k. She’s been working on her moves as well while at track practice in her latest TikTok video in a dance duo.

Gabby Thomas and friend
Gabby Thomas/TikTok
Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/TikTok
Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/TikTok

It’s great to see Thomas enjoying herself — she’s earned it. She’s also not just a star on the track, but Thomas holds a degree from Harvard in neurobiology and global health & health policy, and a Masters in public health from the University of Texas, Austin.

She can also crush some dance moves. What can’t Gabby Thomas do?

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/TikTok

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

