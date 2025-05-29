Olympic champ Gabby Thomas dazzles in shoestring-strap polka-dot dress off the track
Gabby Thomas has been on fire on the track to start the season. She’s maybe been even more so off the track with her fashion.
The three-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter has been tearing up meets starting with winning $100k for the first-ever Grand Slam in Jamaica where she hit an iconic dance on the podium. She even had fun turning practice into a dance session.
While the 28-year-old athlete is enjoying herself at her craft, she’s been crushing with her fits like her jean shorts and heels combo out with friends, and turning heads in her pink “Business Barbie” look, and crushing her fiancé Spencer McManes with her date-night dress in rare photos of them out together.
Thomas also posed for some professional photos like this cover shoot for a magazine:
And then this beautiful polka-dot shoestring-strap dress that she posted, “some more of my faves just because 😊.”
That’s definitely a winner.
Thomas continues to crush off the track with looks like these.
She’ll be back at a meet starting May 31 for Grand Slam Track: Philadelphia where she hopes to run as good as she looks with these fits.
