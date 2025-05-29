The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Olympic champ Gabby Thomas dazzles in shoestring-strap polka-dot dress off the track

The three-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter continues to impress both on and off the track.

Matt Ryan

Team USA Red athlete Gabby Thomas (7083) walks the track ahead of the 1600 meter relay invitational at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2025.
Team USA Red athlete Gabby Thomas (7083) walks the track ahead of the 1600 meter relay invitational at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2025. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gabby Thomas has been on fire on the track to start the season. She’s maybe been even more so off the track with her fashion.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter has been tearing up meets starting with winning $100k for the first-ever Grand Slam in Jamaica where she hit an iconic dance on the podium. She even had fun turning practice into a dance session.

Gabby Thomas
Thomas has put in the hard work on and off the track. / Gabby Thomas/Instagram

While the 28-year-old athlete is enjoying herself at her craft, she’s been crushing with her fits like her jean shorts and heels combo out with friends, and turning heads in her pink “Business Barbie” look, and crushing her fiancé Spencer McManes with her date-night dress in rare photos of them out together.

RELATED: Olympic champ Gabby Thomas posts rare photo with mom looking like twins

Thomas also posed for some professional photos like this cover shoot for a magazine:

And then this beautiful polka-dot shoestring-strap dress that she posted, “some more of my faves just because 😊.”

RELATED: Gabby Thomas flexes giant engagement ring while showing off her biceps pose

That’s definitely a winner.

Thomas continues to crush off the track with looks like these.

She’ll be back at a meet starting May 31 for Grand Slam Track: Philadelphia where she hopes to run as good as she looks with these fits.

Spencer McManes and Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

