Gabby Thomas crushes fiancé Spencer McManes with polka-dot dress in rare date pics
Gabby Thomas likes to keep her relationship with fiancé Spencer McManes very private. She shared rare date night photos of him over Memorial Day weekend.
The three-time Olympic gold medalist track star had an epic offseason where she took a trip to the Maldives with McManes where she did a spicy dance with him on the beach, and then got engaged to him with a giant rock on her finger.
While she’s been on fire on the track where she won the first-ever Grand Slam in Jamaica and $100k and hit an iconic celebration dance, she’s been crushing off of it not just with McManes but with her fits like her pink Business Barbie look, at the 2025 Met Gala in a stunning red dress where she looked completely different.
On Sunday, the 28-year-old Thomas dropped another fire fit in the polka-dot dress while sharing rare posts with McManes. She wrote, “Date night with my handsome fiancé ❤️❤️❤️@spencermcmanes.”
McManes looks dapper himself in his cowboy fit.
Thomas and McManes have been together since 2022. Like Thomas, he’s Ivy League educated having gone to Yale while she went to Harvard.
They made quite the dynamic duo on this date.
