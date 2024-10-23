Gerard Piqué says the truth 'is not told' about Shakira drama
Gerard Piqué is finally speaking up about the ongoing drama with Shakira, two years after their split made headlines around the world.
In an interview with CNN en Español published Friday, October 18, the 37-year-old retired soccer star addressed the rumors surrounding his breakup with the Colombian pop icon. Without mentioning Shakira, 47, by name, Piqué hinted that the public hasn’t heard the full story.
“I’m very chill about it all,” he revealed in Spanish. "I know everyone likes to talk and share their opinions and points of view. At the end of the day, the media controls a message and each one shapes it according to what it wants to sell. The truth or what really happens is often not shared. I can't control that."
Adding that he was proud of his long athletic career, the World Cup champ said, “I've always believed that it's important for me to surround myself with my family and my friends, and the people that really know you and know who you are and what you do. That gives me a lot of peace.”
He continued, “I understand that a lot of people think that I'm a type of person. There's freedom of speech. Everyone can think what they want. I'm very happy and I have a good time. I feel privileged.”
For those catching up, Piqué and the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer met on the set of Shakira's "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" music video in 2010, taking their romance to the next level by making it public the following year. Their relationship, however, ended in June 2022 amid alleged accusations and denials of infidelity.
During their time together, the pair welcomed two kids — their first son, Milan, on January 22, 2013, and their second son, Sasha, born on January 29, 2015.
