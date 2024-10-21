Livvy Dunne is brimming with excitement after MLB star proposes to his girlfriend in Italy
Love is in the air, and Livvy Dunne is here for it. The viral LSU gymnast shared her excitement for MLB star Dylan Crews, who proposed to his girlfriend Jane Carson this past weekend while the two were vacationing in Italy.
Crews, a member of the Washington Nationals, was tagged in the engagement announcement by Carson on Instagram. She writes, "Could not be more excited to spend the rest of my life with you such a special day! I’m going to be a wifey!!"
Dunne was one of the first people to comment on the post, where she shared her ecstatic enthusiasm for the happy couple. She writes, "So exciting!!! Congratulations"
Like Dunne, Crews attended LSU, where he played for the Tigers baseball team. The Washington Nationals drafted him as the second overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft. He would get called up in the summer 2024, but didn't really play in enough games to make a huge impact for the club. The Nationals do have high expectations for the outfielder in 2025.
Meanwhile, Dunne is enjoying some romantic times with her boyfriend Paul Skenes. She recently dropped a series of jaw-dropping photos while the two were on vacation in Florida.
Oct. 18
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank
Mamba forever: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stunningly grown up in new selfie
Casually cool: Livvy Dunne flexes bootylicious hot pink fit for swanky brand
Who’s that girl?: Buff Sydney Sweeney unrecognizable as boxer Christy Martin
Oops: Karl-Anthony Towns caught NBA phone cheating on Jordyn Woods date