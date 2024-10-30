Get to know Anthony Richardson's fianceé Jada Richardson
Anthony Richardson has had some major obstacles to overcome in his NFL career since he was drafted into the league in 2023. Still, the star quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts hasn't had to do it alone —he's had his now-fianceé Jada Richardson by his side the entire time. Here is everything we know about the football player's better half.
Even though Anthony and Jada happen to have the same last name—that's just a coincidence—the two haven't tied the knot just yet. Still, Anthony has been with his fianceé since they met back in their teenage years.
Both attended high school in Gainesville, Florida, which is where Jada's parents, Bull and Nikki-Harris Richardson, raised her, her brother Noah, and her sister Zion. Jada later attended Florida A&M, where she majored in nursing and eventually opened up a doula service.
Despite going to different colleges — Anthony attended the University of Florida and played football for the Gators —the power duo remained close.
In a since-deleted Facebook post, Jada announced their engagement in 2020 according to playersbio.com.
But it wasn't until four years later, in February 2024, did the pair make the engagement official. Taking to Instagram this time, Jada showed off a new diamond ring on her finger and in the same announcement, happily added that she and Anthony were expecting their first child together. Their son, Anthony Richardson Jr., was born one month later.
Jada has continued to support Anthony during NFL game days and has even brought little Anthony Jr. to watch his dad play live.
Unfortunately for Anthony, he was recently benched by the Colts and replaced by veteran quarterback and Super Bowl winner, Joe Flacco. Whether he returns to the starting position or not remains to be seen, but Jada looks to be by her man no matter what.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wowza: Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna World Series-sized diamond ring is breathtaking
Big country livin’: Pat McAfee’s baller 12-acre Indy mansion is as big as his personality
Triumphant return: Molly Qerim’s fit hot streak continues after ESPN absence
New Miss: Landry Kiffin’s daughter Landry shines in low-cut polka dot dress for game
WAGs unite: Hailee Steinfeld’s 4-word reaction to fellow Bills WAG’s huge reveal