The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Get to know Anthony Richardson's fianceé Jada Richardson

Learn all about the NFL quarterback's romantic relationship that started back in high school.

Joseph Galizia

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans in the second half at NRG Stadium. The touchdown was called back.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans in the second half at NRG Stadium. The touchdown was called back. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Anthony Richardson has had some major obstacles to overcome in his NFL career since he was drafted into the league in 2023. Still, the star quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts hasn't had to do it alone —he's had his now-fianceé Jada Richardson by his side the entire time. Here is everything we know about the football player's better half. 

Even though Anthony and Jada happen to have the same last name—that's just a coincidence—the two haven't tied the knot just yet. Still, Anthony has been with his fianceé since they met back in their teenage years. 

Both attended high school in Gainesville, Florida, which is where Jada's parents, Bull and Nikki-Harris Richardson, raised her, her brother Noah, and her sister Zion. Jada later attended Florida A&M, where she majored in nursing and eventually opened up a doula service.

Despite going to different colleges — Anthony attended the University of Florida and played football for the Gators —the power duo remained close. 

In a since-deleted Facebook post, Jada announced their engagement in 2020 according to playersbio.com.

Anthony Richardson Jada Richardson
A since deleted Facebook post showing that Anthony and Jada Richardson have been engaged since 2020. / Jada Richardson on Facebook

But it wasn't until four years later, in February 2024, did the pair make the engagement official. Taking to Instagram this time, Jada showed off a new diamond ring on her finger and in the same announcement, happily added that she and Anthony were expecting their first child together. Their son, Anthony Richardson Jr., was born one month later. 

Jada has continued to support Anthony during NFL game days and has even brought little Anthony Jr. to watch his dad play live. 

Unfortunately for Anthony, he was recently benched by the Colts and replaced by veteran quarterback and Super Bowl winner, Joe Flacco. Whether he returns to the starting position or not remains to be seen, but Jada looks to be by her man no matter what.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Wowza: Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna World Series-sized diamond ring is breathtaking

Big country livin’: Pat McAfee’s baller 12-acre Indy mansion is as big as his personality

Triumphant return: Molly Qerim’s fit hot streak continues after ESPN absence

New Miss: Landry Kiffin’s daughter Landry shines in low-cut polka dot dress for game

WAGs unite: Hailee Steinfeld’s 4-word reaction to fellow Bills WAG’s huge reveal

Published |Modified
Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

Home/News