Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry shines in low-cut polka dot dress for Ole Miss game
While the Ole Miss Rebels were hoping to get back on the winning track Saturday, head coach Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry has been winning all season.
The 19-year-old sophomore at the school has been the team’s No. 1 fan, shining in a blue cocktail dress at a game earlier this season, as well as a stunning blue crop top fit. Despite the team already losing two games, Landry made sure dad had a sweet special gift for his 100th win. After all, she’s a main reason he stayed to coach at the school.
Landry also showed off her team spirit on Friday in her Rebels gear.
On Saturday, she wore an Ole Miss-colored polka dot cocktail dress, showing off a chill photo with her dog, Bubba.
This fit definitely was one of the biggest bright spots in Oxford, Mississippi, no matter what happened in the game.
Kiffin’s other daughter Presley is headed to play volleyball at USC and his son Knox is an aspiring high school quarterback for the 2028 class. All three children are from Kiffin’s ex, Layla Kiffin. Lane now is dating Sally Rychlak, who graduated from Ole Miss in 2019.
While dad hopes to get the No. 18 Rebels back into playoff contention, Landry continued her fit winning streak on Saturday.
