Molly Qerim’s fit hot streak continues after ESPN absence with miniskirt, kicks combo

The “First Take” co-host is back on the show and with her winning fashion choices.

Sports commentator Molly Qerim Rose speaks to the crowd during a live taping of ESPN's “First Take” at Florida A&M University.
Sports commentator Molly Qerim Rose speaks to the crowd during a live taping of ESPN's “First Take” at Florida A&M University. / Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Molly Qerim is back at ESPN’s First Take, and she’s definitely back with her fit game.

The co-host of the sports show returned after a 10-day planned absence and rocked a stunning minidress. Qerim, 40, specified she just needed a break before the grind of the NBA season.

Now, the co-host with Stephen A. Smith dropped another great look while out and about.

She certainly can pull off any look. That’s a more unusual choice, but she makes it work, especially with the matching kicks.

Qerim was married to former NBA player and fellow ESPN host Jalen Rose for three years before divorcing in 2021.

She was also previously the host of NFL Network’s weekday morning show NFL AM and NFL Fantasy Live.

She’s has been with ESPN since 2006 contributing to digital and mobile platforms, earning an Emmy in 2008 for her work on Fantasy Football Now.

And now with First Take, she continued her fit winning ways with her latest look.

