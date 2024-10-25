Mookie Betts’ wife’s World Series-sized diamond ring is breathtaking
Mookie Betts is on a 12-year , $365 million contract. He can afford his jewelry that he wears for games and his wife’s insanely big ring — even if it is almost the size of his World Series rings.
Mookie and his wife Brianna (then Hammonds) met while in middle school and began dating in high school. They finally got engaged after 15 years and tied the knot in 2021 in Palos Verdes, California.
Before the Los Angeles Dodgers star plays in Game 1 of the World Series against the New York Yankees on Friday night, Brianna showed off her rock on Instagram and you won’t believe your eyes.
RELATED: Brian Cashman’s daughter Gracie Cashman reveals truth about Yankees GM
That’s probably as worth as much as the Dodgers’ last World Series rings as well.
RELATED: Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde works out in tiny tennis skirt
Speaking of rings, Mookie will be playing for this third World Series ring. The right fielder has one with the Dodgers and one with the Boston Red Sox.
Mookie and Brianna have two kids together: daughter, Kynlee Ivory Betts, was born on November 6, 2018, and their son, Kaj Lynn Betts, arrived on April 18, 2023.
Hopefully Brianna and her bling can even get to the game with Carmageddon going on in Los Angeles on Friday night. Either way, she will definitely hope her husband and the Dodgers shine as bright as her ring.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
QB1-upper: Ciara’s curvy black dress fit will have hubby Russell Wilson in awe
Random: Livvy Dunne oddly does gymnastics in drugstore for Jake Paul’s brand
How big?: Aerial footage of Jason Kelce’s insane compound in Philly suburbs
+1 mystery: Gracie Hunt posts rare couples photo with ex-college football QB bf
$$$: Draya Michele’s 5-word reaction to bf Jalen Green’s $106M extension