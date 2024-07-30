Gisele Bundchen sizzles in stunning photos from epic summer vacation in Brazil
The Brazilian Tourist Board should send Gisele Bündchen a big thank you.
The 44-year-old supermodel shared an epic carousel of photos on Instagram that may as well be an ad to travel to Brazil. “I've always dreamed of visiting Lençóis Maranhenses. Brazil is so beautiful!” Bündchen posted on Sunday, July 28. She also wrote the caption in her native tongue, Portuguese.
The pictures highlight a National Park in Brazil that is nearly 600 square miles, and features sand dunes and freshwater lagoons. In one of the images, the mother-of-two can be seen lounging on a sand dune in a black bathing suit, with her arms outstretched.
Another image looked to capture a moment of mother-daughter bonding, as Bündchen and what appeared to be her daughter, Vivien, enjoyed the view. Bündchen shares her daughter, 11, and son Benjamin, 14, with ex-husband Tom Brady, to whom she was married from 2009 until 2022.
Bündchen’s action-packed summer also included horseback riding through the dunes, riding ATVs, and of course, swimming in the picturesque lagoons. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel has been gracing everyone’s timelines with striking vacation imagery throughout the summer, posting shots of boat rides, beaches, and her 44th birthday celebrations with twin sister Patricia.
“Thank you everyone for all the love and birthday wishes. Feeling blessed to be surrounded by so much love. Looking forward to what is ahead,” Bündchen wrote alongside her birthday post, shared on July 21.
