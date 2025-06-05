The Athlete Lifestyle logo

GloRilla shocks with shirtless NFL star on cover of new single ‘Typa’

The rapper is a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but chose another team’s player on the cover of her new single.

Matt Ryan

GloRilla at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.
GloRilla at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. / Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

GloRilla is from Memphis, Tennessee, but despite her Southern roots has adopted the PIttsburgh Steelers as her favorite team. For her latest single, “Typa”, she featured another team’s player on the cover.

The 25-year-old, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, has had hit songs bumped by celebrities in social media videos like Ciara and son Future dancing to her music after a big Steelers’ win when Russell Wilson played for the team last year. GloRilla herself was also at games like below posing with Ciara.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne swoons over Paul Skenes in red shoestring tank top set to GloRilla verse

Ciara, GloRilla, Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Ciara and GloRilla at a Steelers game / Russell Wilson/Instagram

GloRilla was also seen in an epic link up with Ciara and Latto at Michael Rubin’s Super Bowl party.

Not to mention, she’s a big sports fan — she was seen at the NBA All-Star Weekend in the Bay Area sitting courtside with her corset top and Chanel bag.

RELATED: GloRilla hilariously tries pronouncing NBA player names like Antetokounmpo

For her new single cover, Carolina Panthers star receiver Xavier Legette is featured standing behind her shirtless while she’s counting her money.

That will definitely get people talking.

Maybe she wanted to go with Stefon Diggs but that went out the window?

It’s more surprising because she’s such a big Steelers fan and even did an episode of NFL City Life with then Pittsburgh receiver George Pickens where they toured the city togeth. There’s also no known connection with her and Legette, but it’s certainly sparking rumors online. As of now, the rapper is still listed as single.

Either way, the cover looks dope and no doubt the single will be a hit, too.

Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla signs autographs during the Pittsburgh Steelers' game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla signs autographs during the Pittsburgh Steelers' game against the Dallas Cowboys. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

No way!: Steph Curry’s 12-year-old daughter Riley almost as tall as dad in family pic

Curry x2: Ayesha Curry shares rare behind-the-scenes baby Cai photos with big bro

Smitten: Bronny James’ girlfriend Parker Whitfield joins LeBron family in Hawaii

Still flawless: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal proudly goes makeup-free without baby

Awww: Tom Brady’s 12-year-old daughter looks like dad in rare selfie together

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News