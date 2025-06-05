GloRilla shocks with shirtless NFL star on cover of new single ‘Typa’
GloRilla is from Memphis, Tennessee, but despite her Southern roots has adopted the PIttsburgh Steelers as her favorite team. For her latest single, “Typa”, she featured another team’s player on the cover.
The 25-year-old, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, has had hit songs bumped by celebrities in social media videos like Ciara and son Future dancing to her music after a big Steelers’ win when Russell Wilson played for the team last year. GloRilla herself was also at games like below posing with Ciara.
GloRilla was also seen in an epic link up with Ciara and Latto at Michael Rubin’s Super Bowl party.
Not to mention, she’s a big sports fan — she was seen at the NBA All-Star Weekend in the Bay Area sitting courtside with her corset top and Chanel bag.
For her new single cover, Carolina Panthers star receiver Xavier Legette is featured standing behind her shirtless while she’s counting her money.
That will definitely get people talking.
Maybe she wanted to go with Stefon Diggs but that went out the window?
It’s more surprising because she’s such a big Steelers fan and even did an episode of NFL City Life with then Pittsburgh receiver George Pickens where they toured the city togeth. There’s also no known connection with her and Legette, but it’s certainly sparking rumors online. As of now, the rapper is still listed as single.
Either way, the cover looks dope and no doubt the single will be a hit, too.
