GloRilla hilariously tries pronouncing NBA player names like Antetokounmpo
Rap star GloRilla has become a fixture at sporting events throughout the year. The Grammy-nominated artist is besties with Ciara and has pulled up to multiple Steelers games this year after attending training camp, and she's even been spotted courtside at several NBA games.
This week, Glo was in Las Vegas to watch the Milwaukee Bucks blow by the Oklahoma City Thunder to win the NBA Cup.
GloRilla has gone viral multiple times throughout her rise to fame for her charming, heavy Memphis accent. That led to a viral tweet saying, "Imagining GloRilla saying 'Giannis Antetokounmpo.'"
MORE: GloRilla stuns in Pittsburgh Steelers bra, black and gold fit
Well, the internet no longer has to imagine. Now, they can just listen.
The Score caught up with GloRilla at the NBA Cup Final and asked her to pronounce the names of a handful of NBA players. They started off easy with the likes of Alex Caruso, Moses Moody, and Julius Randle, before graduating to Jonas Valančiūnas, Rui Hachimura, and, of course, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Nailed it! Well, kind of.
Glo started off hot, but like anyone else, some of the names tripped her up. It's still great to see her go along with the long-running joke and have some fun.
It would've been great to hear her back in the mid-1990s trying to pronounce NFL names like Tshimanga Biakabutuka, but this will have to do.
