Ciara, Latto, and GloRilla drop flashy link-up pics from Michael Rubin's Super Bowl party

Ciara never misses a beat. Or a chance to party it up with her girls.

Sept 2, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Russel Wilson and Ciara attending the Serena Williams of the USA vs Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia match on day five of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Sept 2, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Russel Wilson and Ciara attending the Serena Williams of the USA vs Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia match on day five of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Ciara never misses a beat — or a chance to party it up with her girls.

Russell Wilson
Feb 1, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws the ball during AFC Practice for the Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Earlier this month, Ciara, — who is the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson — turned up in New Orleans, where she attended Michael Rubin’s Super Bowl party. Today, the “Goodies” hitmaker shared a photo dump from Super Bowl LIX weekend to her Instagram page. During Rubin’s party, she linked up with a couple of other dominant forces in music: rappers Latto and GloRilla.

In a photo taken from the event, Ciara stunned in a sizzling black top and leather skirt with a matching overcoat, maintaining a lowkey appearance with dark shades on. GloRilla was also wearing a black dress, and accessorized with hoop earrings and a flashy chain reading “Hallelujah” — which is actually Glo’s middle name. Her hair was a fiery shade of red.

Latto added some bright colors into the mix, rocking a blue and yellow top and black Adidas pants. Her look was complete with a Louis Vuitton bag on her side.

Of course, Ciara was also photographed with Wilson during the event, who kept it simple with a short-sleeve button-down black shirt, matching pants, and black and white sneakers.

The couple who looks fly together, stays together.

Russell Wilso
Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

