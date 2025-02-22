Ciara, Latto, and GloRilla drop flashy link-up pics from Michael Rubin's Super Bowl party
Ciara never misses a beat — or a chance to party it up with her girls.
RELATED: Steelers QB Russell Wilson flexes matching all-black fit with wife Ciara
Earlier this month, Ciara, — who is the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson — turned up in New Orleans, where she attended Michael Rubin’s Super Bowl party. Today, the “Goodies” hitmaker shared a photo dump from Super Bowl LIX weekend to her Instagram page. During Rubin’s party, she linked up with a couple of other dominant forces in music: rappers Latto and GloRilla.
In a photo taken from the event, Ciara stunned in a sizzling black top and leather skirt with a matching overcoat, maintaining a lowkey appearance with dark shades on. GloRilla was also wearing a black dress, and accessorized with hoop earrings and a flashy chain reading “Hallelujah” — which is actually Glo’s middle name. Her hair was a fiery shade of red.
Latto added some bright colors into the mix, rocking a blue and yellow top and black Adidas pants. Her look was complete with a Louis Vuitton bag on her side.
Of course, Ciara was also photographed with Wilson during the event, who kept it simple with a short-sleeve button-down black shirt, matching pants, and black and white sneakers.
RELATED: Russell Wilson has sweetest Valentine’s Day love message, post for Ciara
The couple who looks fly together, stays together.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock