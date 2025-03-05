Livvy Dunne swoons over Paul Skenes in red shoestring tank top set to GloRilla verse
Livvy Dunne and boyfriend Paul Skenes were inseparable during the MLB offseason. Now that it’s spring training for the Pittsburgh Pirates ace, she’s missing her man so she made him a little video.
While away from Skenes, the viral LSU gymnast hasn’t been able to compete with the defending national champion Lady Tigers for the past month due to knee soreness, but it hasn’t stopped her from crushing her fits and posts on social media. Dunne was just the Grand Marshal for the Endymion Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, Louisiana, where she wore an unreal green gown and rode on a next-level float with video screens of her on it.
While she got to visit Skenes in Florida during Valentine’s Day weekend for a dip in the ocean in her fire-red bikini and a night out in a bold lingerie corset top, Dunne hasn’t been able to hang with her man. She posted on Instagram a picture of him pitching, and now took to TikTok to swoon over him in a video set to Jorjiana’s song “ILBB2” featuring GloRilla, which Dunne timed for the GloRilla verse while crushing a red shoestring tank top.
The line from GloRilla goes, “Uh, uh-huh, they say shooters shoot.”
She then posted the epic picture of Skenes’ epic facecard from an LSU football game. She said “Big P wsp with you?! 🥰👀” because the next verse in the song that GloRilla spit is, “Uh, uh-huh, Duke Dennis, what's up with you?”
Even when apart, Dunne and Skenes find a way to go viral with videos like these.
