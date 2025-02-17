GloRilla stuns in corset top, Chanel bag courtside at NBA All-Star Game
GloRilla has become a fixture at sporting events throughout the year. The Grammy-nominated artist is besties with Ciara and has pulled up to multiple Steelers games this year after attending training camp, and she's even been spotted courtside at several NBA games.
Last weekend, she was at Super Bowl LIX to watch the Philadelphia Eagles take down the Kansas City Chiefs, and linked with fellow rap star Megan Thee Stallion.
She even got an iced-out Memphis Tigers chain to represent her hometown.
MORE: GloRilla hilariously tries pronouncing NBA player names like Antetokounmpo
This weekend, Glo pulled up to San Francisco to take in the NBA All-Star Game festivities and sat courtside along celebrity row.
GloRilla showed out in the Chase Center in a stunning corset top with her signature chain and a luxury Chanel bag.
MORE: Kevin Hart gets trolled by WNBA star Rickea Jackson over height during selfie
You know how the song goes, "Yeah Glo!"
MORE: GloRilla stuns in Pittsburgh Steelers bra, black and gold fit
GloRilla dropped her debut studio album Glorious at the end of 2024 on October 11 through CMG and Interscope Records. The project reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the R&B/Hip-Hop charts.
She previously dropped the EPs P Status and Anyways, Life's Great, along with her mixtapes Most Likely Up Next and Ehhthang Ehhthang.
As for the NBA All-Star Game itself, Shaq's OGs dominated Chuck's Global Stars, 41-25, to take home the win as hometown hero Stephen Curry was named All-Star Game MVP.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates
Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show
Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit
Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike
Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots