Gracie Hunt thinks her mom slayed in her latest modeling post
Gracie Hunt has a knack for capturing the internet's attention, but it is her mom Tavia Hunt who can bring the heat just as effortlessly.
The 51-year-old model, who is married to Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt, posted a new snap on her Instagram modeling her daughter Gracie's latest NFL design which was done in collaboration with TV personality Erin Andrews. She donned several looks, including a black leather mini skirt, a fiery red Chiefs dress, and a stylish long sleeve Chiefs top.
"Loving these stylish designs from Gracie Hunt’s new NFL collab with Wear by Erin Andrews! Whether you’re 15 or 50+, these versatile looks are perfect for any fan—and they’re available for all teams! Bonus: they’re on sale this week!" she captioned the post.
Tavia, a former Miss Kansas USA who boasts an impressive 104K followers on Instagram, immediately received some love in the comments section.
"Sooo beautiful! The most stunning collection," gushed one person.
Another agreed and wrote, "Beautiful, amazing outfits."
Gracie also commented and left a series of fire emojis.
The Hunt family has been one of the NFL's most royal families since 1993, when Clark and Tavia tied the knot. The couple shares three children together: Gracie (25), Knobel (21), and Ava (19).
Gracie Hunt is known for her stunning gameday outfits ahead of Chiefs games, with her latest mini-skirt and all-white top combo becoming a big hit with Chiefs Kingdom.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs remain one of the best teams in the NFL with a 10-1 record. The defending Super Bowl Champs will next face their division rivals, the Oakland Raiders on Friday, November 29.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh dear: Cameron Brink betrays Stanford with USC cheer still stunning courtside
Star is born: Cowboys cheerleaders Netflix star Sophy Laufer flaunts nightie turning 21
Racy darling: Danica Patrick fires up red leather fit for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
NFL queen: Gracie Hunt slays all-white low-cut top, miniskirt combo for Chiefs game
Playoff be damned: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry slays low-cut top despite Ole Miss loss