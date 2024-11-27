The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gracie Hunt thinks her mom slayed in her latest modeling post

Tavia, wife of the Kansas City Chiefs' owner, proves she can pose with the best of them.

Joseph Galizia

Kansas City Chiefs team executive Tavia Hunt (left) and daughter Gracie Hunt against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs team executive Tavia Hunt (left) and daughter Gracie Hunt against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Gracie Hunt has a knack for capturing the internet's attention, but it is her mom Tavia Hunt who can bring the heat just as effortlessly. 

The 51-year-old model, who is married to Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt, posted a new snap on her Instagram modeling her daughter Gracie's latest NFL design which was done in collaboration with TV personality Erin Andrews. She donned several looks, including a black leather mini skirt, a fiery red Chiefs dress, and a stylish long sleeve Chiefs top.

"Loving these stylish designs from Gracie Hunt’s new NFL collab with Wear by Erin Andrews! Whether you’re 15 or 50+, these versatile looks are perfect for any fan—and they’re available for all teams! Bonus: they’re on sale this week!" she captioned the post.

Tavia, a former Miss Kansas USA who boasts an impressive 104K followers on Instagram, immediately received some love in the comments section. 

"Sooo beautiful! The most stunning collection," gushed one person.

Another agreed and wrote, "Beautiful, amazing outfits."

Gracie also commented and left a series of fire emojis. 

The Hunt family has been one of the NFL's most royal families since 1993, when Clark and Tavia tied the knot.  The couple shares three children together: Gracie (25), Knobel (21), and Ava (19).

Gracie Hunt is known for her stunning gameday outfits ahead of Chiefs games, with her latest mini-skirt and all-white top combo becoming a big hit with Chiefs Kingdom. 

Meanwhile, the Chiefs remain one of the best teams in the NFL with a 10-1 record. The defending Super Bowl Champs will next face their division rivals, the Oakland Raiders on Friday, November 29.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Oh dear: Cameron Brink betrays Stanford with USC cheer still stunning courtside

Star is born: Cowboys cheerleaders Netflix star Sophy Laufer flaunts nightie turning 21

Racy darling: Danica Patrick fires up red leather fit for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

NFL queen: Gracie Hunt slays all-white low-cut top, miniskirt combo for Chiefs game

Playoff be damned: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry slays low-cut top despite Ole Miss loss

Published
Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

Home/News