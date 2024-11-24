The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cameron Brink betrays Stanford with USC cheer stunning courtside for JuJu Watkins

The Los Angeles Sparks star and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model betrayed her alma mater but looked amazing as always watching Watkins fall to Notre Dame.

Matthew Graham

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
In this story:

It's not quite as bad as rooting for for the California Golden Bears, but it's not far off as a Stanford Cardinal alum.

Sitting courtside alongside A-list celebrities like Michael B. Jordan and Snoop Dogg to watch JuJu Watkins and the No. 3 USC Trojans take on the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Los Angeles Sparks star and now Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model did the unthinkable as a former first-team All American for Stanford. The 22 year old posed for a photo doing the "Fight On" hand sign.

RELATED: Cameron Brink's mom 'ate her up' looking like sisters in TikTok dance

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink doing the "Fight On" hand sign / USC Trojans Women's Basketball/Instagram

Arguably the Sparks biggest star despite her season-ending ACL injury her rookie year, it's totally understandable for her to be at the USC game to see one of the biggest star's in women's basketball, 19-year-old sophomore sensation JuJu Watkins. But doing the "Fight On" victory gesture as a Cardinal? Blasphemy.

To counteract her vintage Pac-12 sin, the social influencer and model slayed with her fit like always wearing a black miniskirt with matching knee-high black boots and a leather coat with a sky-blue midriff top and purse.

Snoop Dogg, Cameron Brink
Snoop Dogg with Cameron Brink / LA Sparks/Instagram

RELATED: Cameron Brink steals new Sparks coach's thunder with welcoming fit

Cameron Brink
Sebastian Arriagada/Instagram

Even though Notre Dame got the best of USC 74-61, Los Angeles fans are dreaming of the local phenom Watkins joining Brink and the rest of the Sparks franchise, which holds the No. 2 pick in next year's WNBA draft.

In the meantime, Brink has some explaining to do to her old college teammates.

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

