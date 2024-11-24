Cameron Brink betrays Stanford with USC cheer stunning courtside for JuJu Watkins
It's not quite as bad as rooting for for the California Golden Bears, but it's not far off as a Stanford Cardinal alum.
Sitting courtside alongside A-list celebrities like Michael B. Jordan and Snoop Dogg to watch JuJu Watkins and the No. 3 USC Trojans take on the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Los Angeles Sparks star and now Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model did the unthinkable as a former first-team All American for Stanford. The 22 year old posed for a photo doing the "Fight On" hand sign.
RELATED: Cameron Brink's mom 'ate her up' looking like sisters in TikTok dance
Arguably the Sparks biggest star despite her season-ending ACL injury her rookie year, it's totally understandable for her to be at the USC game to see one of the biggest star's in women's basketball, 19-year-old sophomore sensation JuJu Watkins. But doing the "Fight On" victory gesture as a Cardinal? Blasphemy.
To counteract her vintage Pac-12 sin, the social influencer and model slayed with her fit like always wearing a black miniskirt with matching knee-high black boots and a leather coat with a sky-blue midriff top and purse.
RELATED: Cameron Brink steals new Sparks coach's thunder with welcoming fit
Even though Notre Dame got the best of USC 74-61, Los Angeles fans are dreaming of the local phenom Watkins joining Brink and the rest of the Sparks franchise, which holds the No. 2 pick in next year's WNBA draft.
In the meantime, Brink has some explaining to do to her old college teammates.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fore!: Paige Spiranac sports low-cut top sharing easy at-home golf tip
Who dat?: Becky Lynch looks unrecognizable in first appearance since leaving WWE
Shredded: ESPN’s Molly Qerim flexes black minishorts while slaying workout
Not easy NIL-ing: Livvy Dunne shows workout toll in makeup-free selfie in locker room
Six-packed: Cavinder twins have best abs contest in skimpy workout fits