Gracie Hunt slays all-white low-cut top, miniskirt combo for Chiefs-Panthers

The Kansas City Chiefs heiress does it again with her winning game day fit.

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt.
Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt.

Gracie Hunt brought another winning look to an NFL Stadium on Sunday. This time to Bank of America Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Carolina Panthers.

The Chiefs 25-year-old heiress has crushed all season long from her fire expensive minidress Super Bowl rematch look, to her Louis Vuitton jacket slay, to last week’s all-black sheer-black top, pants for the Buffalo Bills showdown.

Gracie, the daughter of team owner Clark Hunt, flew to Charlotte, North Carolina, early to be with boyfriend Cody Keith, where they took stunning city lights background photos, and where Gracie rocked an incredible Transformers fit in a garage.

For Sunday’s road game at the Panthers, the former Miss Kansas sported an all-white fit featuring a miniskirt and white heels for a bombshell look.

Yea, she did throw in the red purse to get the Chiefs road colors fully in there.

She opted not to go with one of her Gracie Hunt collection fits from “Wear By Erin Andrews”, but it’s still a W in the win column for Gracie.

Gracie has been all over the place over the last couple weeks from Mexico, to the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight, to NFL stadiums. She’s certainly rocked them all with her looks.

