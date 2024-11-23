Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry slays black low-cut top despite Ole Miss loss
Unlike dad’s team, Landry Kiffin has been consistent all season long. The daughter of the Ole Miss Rebels head coach continued her fit winning streak with another winner on Saturday.
Unfortunately for dad and the Rebels, they lost a devastating game to the Florida Gators on Saturday, which is a third loss and all but eliminates them from playoff contention.
The 19-year-old Ole Miss sophomore Landry has slayed all year from showing her team spirit in a mirror selfie, to her polka-dot game day look, to her blue cocktail dress.
Landry is the team’s No. 1 fan, giving dad a sweet and special gift for his 100th win. Last week they shared a heartwarming hug on the field.
While dad and the Rebels took the L on Saturday, Landry’s post on game day in a low-cut black fit was the lone bright spot on the day.
Landry looks stunning as always.
Ole Miss returns home to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the Friday following Thanksgiving. While dad lost this game, no doubt he’s thankful for everything Landry has done for him.
