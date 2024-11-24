Danica Patrick fires up red leather fit for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Danica Patrick certainly hasn’t disappointed with her Formula 1 fits this year. Las Vegas has been no different.
The 42-year-old former IndyCar Series driver and now a Sky Sports analyst wowed for the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Austin with her minidress, boots combo that were the perfect Texas salute. She then crushed her “Dia de Muertos” look while at the Mexico City event.
Patrick already brought the boom to Vegas with her fireworks dress in an ad to promote the event.
She then fired up all the engines with her red leather fit she dropped on Instagram for F1 Las Vegas qualifying.
Wow, that’s a fit worthy of a jackpot photo in Vegas.
The record-setting female driver hasn’t raced since 2018. She’s still the only woman to ever win an IndyCar Series event at the Indy Japan 300 in 2008.
Let’s see what other fire or fireworks Patrick brings out while in Vegas, but she’s on a roll, or a heater as they say.
