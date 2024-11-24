Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders Netflix star Sophy Laufer flaunts nightie turning 21
One of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders had a big day Sunday and it had nothing to do with game day.
Sophy Laufer, one of the stars of the Netflix series America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, had a big 21st birthday to celebrate.
While the Cowboys have a game at the Washington Commanders Sunday, Laufer spent Saturday night partying in an unreal sparkly pink nightie and some fire heels while holding up her 2-1 balloons.
Yea, that’s a winning look for your birthday.
Laufer is from California and moved to Dallas when she turned 18 years old, and began pursuing her dream of becoming a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader.
She rose to fame as a child appearing in DancingwithYT video. She has over 130K followers now on Instagram.
The Cowboys cheerleaders are so popular the show has been renewed for a second season. Audiences were captivated by a rare behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to become a Cowboys cheerleader. The audience got to follow the girls from auditions to training camp and the NFL season as they chased their dreams to make the squad.
It’s easy to see why the show would be so popular given squad members like Sophy Laufer and these bombshell 21st birthday photos.
