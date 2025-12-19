Greg Biffle’s wife Cristina sends haunting text before deadly plane crash

The sports world was rocked on Thursday when a plane crash in North Carolina took the lives of former NASCAR superstar driver Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina Biffle, and his two children. Seven people in total died on the crash.

The 55-year-old Biffle retired from the NASCAR Cup Series in 2016, but would make sporadic appearances in other series, including winning a Truck Series race in 2019 and competing part-time in the Cup Series in 2022. He finished with 19 Cup Series wins, and was named on of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers.

Nov 6, 2016; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Sprint Cup Series driver Greg Biffle (16) is introduced before the start of the AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Greg and 35-year-old Cristina’s daughter Ryder was just 5 years old, and his other daughter Emma, 14, was from his previous marriage to Nicole Lunders.

It’s a gut-wrenching story.

Now, it’s coming out Cristina had a chilling text to her mom Cathy Grossu moments before she died in the crash. Grossu told PEOPLE she received the following haunting message on Thursday: “We’re in trouble.”

"She texted me from the plane and she said, 'We're in trouble.' And that was it," Grossu said while crying in the interview. "So we're devastated. We're brokenhearted."

What an awful text for her mother to receive as the final words of her daughter in what would also be the death of her son-in-law, and grandkids.

Grossu said they were on their way for a birthday trip when it all went wrong:

"To think that they would be killed on a birthday trip, that was just such a fun time for the family," she said. "And to see the horrific way that it ended, it's just, it is so hard to bear. I cannot believe they're gone."

She’d also reveal just the day before the family was all at her house as a “happy” family:

"I don't remember what the last words that I said to my daughter or to Greg or to my precious Ryder," Cathy says. "I don't remember. I know we hugged, but I don't remember those last words and that's going to haunt me. But they were happy."

It’s certainly not a happy day with the devastating loss of all involved. Our condolences to the families and friends of those taken too soon.

Feb 15, 2022; Daytona, FL, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Greg Biffle (44) during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

