Vanessa Bryant excitedly reacts to Khloe Kardarshian’s annual Kobe, Gianna gift

Vanessa Bryant received a sweet annual gift from good friend Khloe Kardashian with a tear-jerking tribute to her late husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna.

The 43-year-old Vanessa always spreads the holiday joy around herself as well. She just sent Kobe’s former teammate and good friend Pau Gasol and his wife an awesome early Christmas gift.

RELATED: Ciara shares heart-melting photo with Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Bianka for birthday

While Kobe and Gianna both tragically were killed in that fateful 2020 helicopter crash, Vanessa is raising their three daughters Natalia, 22, Bianka, 9, and Capri, 6, as a single mom. She’s done a tremendous job and has shared many special moments this year like their matching Halloween costumes posing with the Gasols, and their time at several Los Angeles Dodgers games including on Kobe Bryant Bobblehead night where the team honored them.

Vanessa Bryant, Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant and Natalia Bryant pose for a photo before the game between Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Vanessa is close with the Kardashuan family and was just seen with Natalia crushing their Bond girl looks for Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash in LA with a James Bond theme.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant outshines Natalia, daughters in leopard-print fit for family photo

Last year we wrote how Khloe sent them an amazing gingerbread house gift with an awesome Kobe and Gianna tribute. She did it again with this year as well and Vanessa excitedly reacted to it: “@khloekardashian Thank you so much for your sweet thoughtfulness. Xo! 😘“

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

It’s so sad to see Kobe and Gianna off on their own. But they are no doubt looking on and smiling at the life Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri are living and keeping their memories alive.

Kobe and Gianna | IMAGO / Newscom World

In fact, Vanessa just released her tribute book to Kobe and Gianna, “Mamba & Mambacita Forever” right before the holidays.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama

Dynamic duo: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver

Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death

Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world

Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash