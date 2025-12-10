Vanessa Bryant excitedly reacts to Khloe Kardarshian’s annual Kobe, Gianna gift
Vanessa Bryant received a sweet annual gift from good friend Khloe Kardashian with a tear-jerking tribute to her late husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna.
The 43-year-old Vanessa always spreads the holiday joy around herself as well. She just sent Kobe’s former teammate and good friend Pau Gasol and his wife an awesome early Christmas gift.
While Kobe and Gianna both tragically were killed in that fateful 2020 helicopter crash, Vanessa is raising their three daughters Natalia, 22, Bianka, 9, and Capri, 6, as a single mom. She’s done a tremendous job and has shared many special moments this year like their matching Halloween costumes posing with the Gasols, and their time at several Los Angeles Dodgers games including on Kobe Bryant Bobblehead night where the team honored them.
Vanessa is close with the Kardashuan family and was just seen with Natalia crushing their Bond girl looks for Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash in LA with a James Bond theme.
Last year we wrote how Khloe sent them an amazing gingerbread house gift with an awesome Kobe and Gianna tribute. She did it again with this year as well and Vanessa excitedly reacted to it: “@khloekardashian Thank you so much for your sweet thoughtfulness. Xo! 😘“
It’s so sad to see Kobe and Gianna off on their own. But they are no doubt looking on and smiling at the life Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri are living and keeping their memories alive.
In fact, Vanessa just released her tribute book to Kobe and Gianna, “Mamba & Mambacita Forever” right before the holidays.
