Hailey Van Lith aims to shine as only college player on Team USA basketball
Hailey Van Lith is ready to step up on the world stage as a member of the USA women's 3x3 team at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
As a member of the team, Van Lith has a unique honor.
The TCU guard is the lone collegiate player to represent Team USA on any of the four Olympic basketball teams. The 22-year-old, who previously played at Louisville and LSU, has extensive 3x3 experience.
HVL has won five gold medals representing the United States in international competition, with two coming in 3x3 basketball: the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup and the 2019 FIBA 3x3 Under-18 World Cup.
Van Lith learned in early June that she would be joining Team USA in France as a member of the team, and she was overcome with emotion.
She struggled during her lone season at LSU while learning a new position, and the honor of representing the United States opened a door for Van Lith to begin her redemption arc.
Van Lith is joined on the team by Cierra Burdick, who was also a member of the gold medal-winning team at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup, and WNBA stars Dearica Hamby and Rhyne Howard.
WNBA rookie Cameron Brink was originally set to be on the team, but she suffered a torn ACL while playing for the Los Angeles Sparks which ended her season.
The USA women's 3x3 team kicks off pool play on Tuesday, July 30, against Germany.
The competition will run through Monday, August 5, when the semifinals, bronze medal game, and gold medal game will all take place.
The 2024 Paris Olympics will run through Sunday, August 11. The Games will air on NBC, with live-streaming coverage of every event available on Peacock.
