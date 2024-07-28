Hezly Rivera's dad hilariously wore heart monitor during qualifiers
Hezly Rivera was one of the great stories surrounding the United States Olympic gymnastics team entering the 2024 Paris Games.
At only 16 years old, she is the youngest American Olympian and a surprise member of the veteran United States gymnastics team. Rivera was a longshot to make the squad, but she took the National Championships and Olympic Trials by storm and earned a spot.
Now, she is on the biggest stage in the sport.
WATCH: Simone Biles posts spicy TikTok to celebrate making all-around at Paris Olympics
On Sunday, Team USA competed in qualifiers for the team all-around competition and Rivera competed on the balance beam and uneven bars. After a shaky performance on beam, Rivera closed out her day on the bars.
That's when NBC made a brilliant broadcasting decision: have her father, Henry, wear a heart monitor. He wore the heart monitor during her uneven bars routine and the broadcast shows he was going through it.
The average heart rate rests between 60 and 100 bpm.
At 164 bpm, it's like Henry was going through an intense workout. During her routine, his heart rate reached its peak at a shocking 181 bpm while sitting anxiously in his seat.
In case you thought watching gymnastics was intense at home, this is your proof that nothing compares to watching a family member put it all on the line.
Rivera scored a 13.900 in the uneven bars and helped the United States record the top overall score to advance into the medal rounds of the team all-around.
Up next for the USA gymnastics team is the women's team final on Tuesday, July 30. The final begins at 12:15 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
The women's all-around will be on Thursday, August 1, before individual events begin on Saturday, August 3.
Women's Olympics gymnastics schedule
Tuesday, July 30: Women's team final at 12:15 p.m. ET
Thursday, Aug. 1: Women's all-around final at 12:15 p.m. ET
Saturday, Aug. 3: Women's vault final at 10:20 a.m. ET
Sunday, Aug. 4: Women's uneven bars final at 9:40 a.m. ET
Monday, Aug. 5: Women's balance beam final (6:38 a.m. ET) and women's floor exercise final (8:23 a.m. ET)
