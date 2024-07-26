How Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' daughter is proving she's just like mom
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ daughter Sterling is gearing up for an exciting new adventure as she starts soccer practice this week.
Brittany, 28, shared the news on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 25, posting a photo of 3-year-old Sterling’s neon pink soccer gear and gym bag, and enthusiastically noting, "She's gonna be the brightest one out there let me tell ya."
The youngster’s interest in soccer seems to come naturally. “I didn't even have to prepare her,” Brittany’s husband Patrick – who is also the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback – revealed to E! News earlier in July. He explained that Sterling picked up the game just by watching Kansas City Current games with them.
“She literally started just kicking soccer balls into the goal. We never taught her how to kick, never taught her how to play. That's just who she is,” he said.
Meanwhile, their 19-month-old son, Bronze, is still mastering the basics. “We're getting there,” Patrick noted to the publication, adding, “He's still at the age we're trying to get him to crawl.” The Mahomes family, expecting their third child, clearly places a high value on sports.
The couple announced that they are expecting their third child with a sweet Instagram post on July 12. The Reel featured a behind-the-scenes look at what appeared to be a photoshoot with their two little ones, Sterling along with 18-month-old son Bronze, ran around holding Brittany’s ultrasound photos.
Later that month, the couple revealed in a separate post that their newest addition will be a girl.
