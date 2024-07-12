More Mahomes: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Announce Pregnancy, Child No. 3 On The Way
Patrick Mahomes's team is continuing to grow, but the Kansas City Chiefs didn't have to make a roster move.
On Friday, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes announced on Instagram that they're expecting their third child.
"Round three, here we come," Brittany wrote as the post's caption.
Following the birth of the Mahomes's second child, Patrick Lavon Mahomes III, Patrick (II) discussed how the couple landed on "Bronze" as their second child's nickname, following the birth of their first child, Sterling.
"When me and Brittany, when we had Sterling, we didn't know if it was a girl or boy at first," Mahomes said. "So we started thinking of girl and boy names. We wanted them to have that connection and them to be brother and sister forever. I've always wanted to do Patrick Lavon Mahomes III. I've thought about that since I was literally like five or six years old. I always thought it was going to be "Trey" as the third — you hear of a lot of people doing that. My brother Jackson, whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, he said, 'What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling.' We went with that, and I think it works out well."
The family did not announce the sex or name of their third child, but following Sterling and "Bronze" (and the family's dogs, Steel and Silver), Mahomes baby No. 3 may have some metal in their name.