LeBron James’ 10-year-old daughter Zhuri is dominating another sport
LeBron James and Savannah James have had a lot of proud parent moments recently. Mom shared the latest with their 10-year-old daughter Zhuri crushing in sports.
While dad LeBron is home earlier than usual after the Los Angeles Lakers were ousted in the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves, he has more time for his kids big moments.
They just celebrated Bryce winning a state basketball championship where dad acted like he won an NBA title, and just this weekend the 17-year-old’s senior prom where mom was super emotional.
Zhuri loves to have fun with her parents, whether it’s wearing matching pink fits with mom, or doing a TikTok dance from South Korea, or hilariously impersonating dad at basketball with beard and all.
She’s also got the James DNA in her, and sports are in her blood. Proud mom Savannah posted a video of Zhuri representing the last name on the volleyball court and said, “Let’s go Zhuri! Great Job! #jamesgang.”
Dad’s athletic career may be coming to its final chapters, but he’s got Bronny, who just completed his rookie season with him on the Lakers, and Bryce, who is headed to be an Arizona Wildcats basketball player next season, and Zhuri, who already looks tall and athletic.
The James family name is in good hands. Dad and mom should be proud.
