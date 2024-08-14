How Travis Kelce's Dad Ed Kelce continues to show support for Taylor Swift
Ed Kelce, father of Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, is proving that supportive dads rock the social media world too.
On Tuesday, August 13, the dad-of-two reshared a touching story to his Facebook page, highlighting how his son has been an unwavering support system for 34-year-old pop icon Taylor Swift, during a tough time.
According to insiders who spoke to The Sun, not only did Travis shower his girlfriend with gifts to lift her spirits amidst heightened security concerns at her Eras Tour, but he also stayed phone-ready to offer comfort whenever needed.
Reactions from followers on Ed's post reflected a community's admiration for his parenting and support.
One person said, “Ed Kelce just want to tell ya you raised two great men and you should be proud Ed Kelce 🍻." The warmth didn't stop there, as another follower added, "Oh Ed, you are such a dad! The love and bond you have with your boys and their partners is pretty evident. 💖"
But Ed's advocacy stretches far beyond mere social media applause. He has taken a firm stand in the digital arena, notably clapping back at critics with a mix of grace and grit. When Kanye West dropped a track name-dropping Swift and Travis, the senior Kelce was quick to defend the couple. On Thursday, August 8, he voiced his disdain for the lyrical mention, labeling it as "Mental illness on full display" in a candid Facebook post.
