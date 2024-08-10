Tara Davis-Woodhall, husband Hunter Woodhall's Hallmark love story started with a DM
Tara Davis-Woodhall captured the heart of America at the 2024 Paris Olympics when she won the gold medal in the women's long jump final. Dubbed "America's Cowgirl," Davis-Woodhall's viral celebration after winning gold made her an internet sensation.
Her relationship with her husband, three-time Paralympics medalist Hunter Woodhall, made her story even more captivating.
Woodhall sent his wife a heartwarming message before the long jump final, and was there when she won gold for the United States.
WATCH: Tara Davis-Woodhall's tearful husband after Olympic gold medal will make you cry
The two shared a beautiful, emotional embrace that brought Hunter and the world to tears.
But, how did the couple meet?
The Instagram account "the way we met" shared the story of Tara Davis and Hunter Woodhall, who met at a track meet in Idaho during their Senior year of high school. It was love at first sight, with Hunter texting a friend, "This is the girl I am going to marry."
Then, it was a beautifully timed DM that took things to the next level, with the couple starting a long-distance relationship before he ultimately proposed to her in September 2021 after the Tokyo Olympics.
"At the time, she didn’t know that he didn’t have legs because he was wearing sweatpants. Hunter was diagnosed with fibular hemimelia when he was born and his parents chose to amputate his legs when he was 11 months old. Although he originally used prosthetic legs, he later transitioned to blades so that he could run. Tara said she stared at him for a little bit and then realized she was being awkward. Hunter says that he watched Tara racing hurdles that day and turned to his friend and said, 'Damn, that girl is fine. I’m going to marry that girl.' Hunter even has a text he sent to his best friend, Tucker, saying 'This is the girl I’m going to marry.' The next day, Tara watched Hunter race during the 400. When he finished the race (he won), Tara went up to Hunter and said, 'I just need a hug' and hugged him while Hunter was still catching his breath from the race. Hunter then went up to his best friend Tucker and said, 'Dude, Tara Davis just walked up to me and hugged me.'
"Later on, during the award stands, Hunter was getting his medal for the 400 and Tara was getting medals for the long jump and hurdles, and they engaged in some small talk. After that, they both returned to their hometowns. Tara made the first move (for a second time) when she followed Hunter on Instagram and when he followed her back, she DM’ed him and said, 'Past your bedtime!' Hunter responded, 'Been waiting on this DM sorry.' And the rest is history!
"The couple began their long-distance relationship. Hunter proposed to Tara in September of 2021, shortly after the Tokyo Olympic Games concluded. The couple was married in October 2022 in McKinney, Texas. Now Paralympic sprinter, Hunter, and long jumper Tara, are competing in their first Olympics as a married couple in Paris - supporting each other every step of the way."
Let this be a lesson to both men and women: never be afraid to shoot your shot.
