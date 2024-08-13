A'ja Wilson, Bam Adebayo spotted again: stealth mode impossible (VIDEO)
NBA and WNBA fans want to manifest the ultimate merger power couple, as witnessed by even a nonchalant handshake going viral at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 after A'ja Wilson had won her gold medal with the United States women's national basketball team.
Whether or not they’re dating, that’s for the Las Vegas Aces A’ja Wilson and the Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo to decide whether or not they want to become Instagram official.
The main issue is that if the WNBA and NBA stars are trying to keep their relationship on the down low, it’s almost impossible to do that when they show up anywhere in public together.
Hollywood stars can at least try to stay under the radar given they’re usually not very tall, but that’s not the case for Wilson and Adebayo: unless of course they wear sunglasses indoors like Ryan Gosling and his partner Eva Mendes.
The two-time WNBA MVP and two-time WNBA champion Wilson is listed at six feet, four inches. The NBA All-Defensive First Team member Adebayo is listed at six feet, nine inches. Thus being inconspicuous is mission impossible.
Naturally, WNBA and NBA fans had jokes.
In the meantime, Wilson is back in action with the Aces this Sat., August 17 against the New York Liberty. Her focus will be on winning another MVP and WNBA Championship.
Maybe Adebayo will show up courtside.
