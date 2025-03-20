Iced-out manager Amir Khan brings McNeese State good luck in upset win vs. Clemson
While the No. 12 seed McNeese State Cowboys got it's first ever tournament win in a stunner, it's student manager Amir "Aura" Khan continues to steal the show.
Khan went viral for leading the Cowboys out of the tunnel before a game in February with a giant boom box and rapping along to to Lud Foe's "In and Out" song. The video on X has 3.4M views as of this writing and now doubt more with his name attached to March Madness. Check it out below.
Since then, Khan has reached legend status by becoming the first student manager to ink an NIL deal, and now has endorsements with brands including Buffalo Wild Wings, Tick Pick and Insomnia Cookies.
The legend kept growing in Thursday's 69-67 upset over the No. 5 seed Clemson Tigers as Khan once again did the custom boombox walkout, this time to NBA YoungBoy's "No Switch." He then posed for photos with fans - he's big time now, for sure.
So big, in fact, the Cowboys cheerleaders wore socks with Khan's face on them for the game. Epic.
After the game, ESPN SportsCenter's X account posted another viral photo of an iced-out Khan flexing major bling with a watch and chains in March Madness gear with the final score.
McNeese State will play again on Saturday, and the legend of Khan will continue to grow.