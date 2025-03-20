SI

McNeese State Cheerleaders Wore Sweet Amir Khan Socks for NCAA Tournament vs. Clemson

Karl Rasmussen

Amir Khan, McNeese State men's basketball manager
Amir Khan, McNeese State men's basketball manager / Eric Rueb/Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
McNeese State basketball manager Amir Khan has taken the college hoops world by storm, having emerged as one of the most beloved figures in the sport.

It seems the infatuation with Khan has spread beyond just the Cowboys basketball team, too. When McNeese State took the court for their NCAA tournament opener against Clemson on Thursday, the team's cheerleaders were rocking some incredible socks designed with a plethora of images of Khan's face.

Have a look at the fashionable footwear donned by the cheerleaders:

A true work of art.

While the socks made an appearance on the truTV broadcast, Khan could be seen in the stands posing for pictures with some adoring fans.

Typically, the face of a college basketball program is one of the team's leading scorers. That's not the case with McNeese State, for whom the most popular member of the team is its beloved student manager.

Khan has gone viral on social media throughout the college basketball season, and ahead of the NCAA tournament he became the first student manager to ink his own NIL deal, having signed pacts with Buffalo Wild Wings, TickPick and Insomnia Cookies.

It's Khan's world, and we're just living in it.

