McNeese State Legend Amir Khan Becomes First Student Manager to Ink NIL Deal

Khan's aura is not only sweeping the nation, but also getting him paid.

Mike Kadlick

McNeese basketball manager Amir Khan signs an NIL deal.
McNeese basketball manager Amir Khan signs an NIL deal. / Photo via @reed_vial3 on X.
McNeese State student manager Amir Khan burst onto the college basketball scene last month after a video of him walking his team out of the tunnel—with a boombox strapped over his shoulder while rapping—went viral.

The Cowboys' assistant, nicknamed "Aura," has since become a star. Khan amassed a noteworthy social media following over the last month, is selling t-shirts with his photo on them, and now is the first student manager ever to sign an NIL deal.

Three deals, actually.

As announced by McNeese coach Will Wade's assistant Reed Vial, Khan signed deals with this week with Buffalo Wild Wings, Tick Pick and Insomnia Cookies.

"Amir Khan, you are officially a pioneer," Vial wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "In the wildest couple of weeks anyone could have, you’ve stayed so humble & true to yourself. First-ever college student manager to ink a NIL deal … 3 deals … all with global brands … in a week! Keep going. You deserve it all."

Following a 27–6 season capped off with a Southland Conference tournament title, the Cowboys are dancing. McNeese (No. 12, Midwest Region) will take on the Clemson Tigers (No. 5, Midwest Region) in the First Round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament on Thursday at 3:15 p.m. ET

We'll see whether Khan's aura can help them pull off the upset.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

