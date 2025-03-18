McNeese State Legend Amir Khan Becomes First Student Manager to Ink NIL Deal
McNeese State student manager Amir Khan burst onto the college basketball scene last month after a video of him walking his team out of the tunnel—with a boombox strapped over his shoulder while rapping—went viral.
The Cowboys' assistant, nicknamed "Aura," has since become a star. Khan amassed a noteworthy social media following over the last month, is selling t-shirts with his photo on them, and now is the first student manager ever to sign an NIL deal.
Three deals, actually.
As announced by McNeese coach Will Wade's assistant Reed Vial, Khan signed deals with this week with Buffalo Wild Wings, Tick Pick and Insomnia Cookies.
"Amir Khan, you are officially a pioneer," Vial wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "In the wildest couple of weeks anyone could have, you’ve stayed so humble & true to yourself. First-ever college student manager to ink a NIL deal … 3 deals … all with global brands … in a week! Keep going. You deserve it all."
Following a 27–6 season capped off with a Southland Conference tournament title, the Cowboys are dancing. McNeese (No. 12, Midwest Region) will take on the Clemson Tigers (No. 5, Midwest Region) in the First Round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament on Thursday at 3:15 p.m. ET
We'll see whether Khan's aura can help them pull off the upset.