McNeese Basketball Manager Amir ‘Aura’ Khan Led the Team’s Walkout in Epic Fashion
Before March Madness started in full, one of its brightest stars was already shining.
McNeese State basketball manager Amir “Aura” Khan quickly became a beloved figure amongst college basketball fans after a video of him leading the Cowboys out onto the court for a game while rapping along to Lud Foe’s “In and Out” went viral.
Khan has embraced the attention, and appears to have simply been born for this. Since his initial star-making performance, Khan has signed several NIL deals with brands including Buffalo Wild Wings, Tick Pick and Insomnia Cookies.
On Thursday, ahead of McNeese State’s opening game of the NCAA tournament against Clemson, Khan led the walk-out again, this time with a custom boombox promoting BWW and blasting NBA YoungBoy’s “No Switch.”
If the Cowboys can pull out a win over Clemson, fans will be treated to yet another walk-out from Khan & Co. on Saturday.