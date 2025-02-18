The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ilona Maher wows fans with stunning bikini selfie

The Olympian is all about body positivity.

Chelsea Hirsch

U.S. Olympic athlete Ilona Maher poses for a photo at the USOC Media Summit in preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Mariott Marquis.
U.S. Olympic athlete Ilona Maher poses for a photo at the USOC Media Summit in preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Mariott Marquis. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Ilona Maher is living her best life.

The Olympic rugby player, 28, shared a glimpse of her day at SiVo Wellness on Monday, February 17, via Instagram by posting two red-hot selfies.

"Actually felt my soul leave my body hopping into the ice baths after this sauna," she captioned a selfie of herself in the sauna.

Pro cliff diver Ellie Smart commented, "💯," while Olympic track star Chart Hawkins wrote, "IM SORRY????? 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍."

"I actually felt my soul leave my body when I saw this post," another fan added.

RELATED: Ilona Maher and fan twin for memorable day together

Maher also shared a selfie in the same red bathing suit, giving a peace sign. She added a climbing temperature GIF to the image.

Ilona Maher
Instagram @ilonamaher

Maher is a strong advocate for body positivity on her social media platforms and embraces her authentic self.

“I think the stereotype around a rugby player is this idea that you need to drop your femininity and play a very masculine, brutal sport,” she explained in an emotional interview during the Paris 2024 Olympics. “Myself and my team and some others on the circuit like Australia and Ireland, are showing that femininity. We are doing our makeup before games, wearing makeup, wanting to feel pretty out there. But that doesn’t take away from how amazing we tackle and hit and run. You can be those things, and the stereotypes around women’s sports just should be thrown out the window now.”

In January 2025, she also responded to an interviewer who asked if she ever experienced imposter syndrome.

"I don't have that," Maher quipped. "No, I don't know what that is."

When pressed further, she added, "People are told sometimes to feel like they have that imposter syndrome. But it's okay to be proud of what you've done. It's okay to believe you deserve something because you've put in the work for it."

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep

NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside

Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching

In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night

Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock

Published
Chelsea Hirsch
CHELSEA HIRSCH

Chelsea Hirsch is a passionate editor and writer with extensive experience in celebrity news and entertainment. She has told stories through both photos and words — at Shutterstock, she covered major events like Paris Hilton's wedding, showcasing her ability to work on large-scale, high-profile assignments. She previously worked as a Senior Reporter at Page Six, where she wrote in-depth features that captured the latest celebrity developments, from high-profile lawsuits to exclusive red carpet interviews. A graduate of the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism, with a focus on arts and culture reporting, Chelsea also holds a BA in Journalism and Media Management from SUNY New Paltz. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending quality time with her family, often relaxing at the beach.

Home/News