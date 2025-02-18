Ilona Maher wows fans with stunning bikini selfie
Ilona Maher is living her best life.
The Olympic rugby player, 28, shared a glimpse of her day at SiVo Wellness on Monday, February 17, via Instagram by posting two red-hot selfies.
"Actually felt my soul leave my body hopping into the ice baths after this sauna," she captioned a selfie of herself in the sauna.
Pro cliff diver Ellie Smart commented, "💯," while Olympic track star Chart Hawkins wrote, "IM SORRY????? 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍."
"I actually felt my soul leave my body when I saw this post," another fan added.
Maher also shared a selfie in the same red bathing suit, giving a peace sign. She added a climbing temperature GIF to the image.
Maher is a strong advocate for body positivity on her social media platforms and embraces her authentic self.
“I think the stereotype around a rugby player is this idea that you need to drop your femininity and play a very masculine, brutal sport,” she explained in an emotional interview during the Paris 2024 Olympics. “Myself and my team and some others on the circuit like Australia and Ireland, are showing that femininity. We are doing our makeup before games, wearing makeup, wanting to feel pretty out there. But that doesn’t take away from how amazing we tackle and hit and run. You can be those things, and the stereotypes around women’s sports just should be thrown out the window now.”
In January 2025, she also responded to an interviewer who asked if she ever experienced imposter syndrome.
"I don't have that," Maher quipped. "No, I don't know what that is."
When pressed further, she added, "People are told sometimes to feel like they have that imposter syndrome. But it's okay to be proud of what you've done. It's okay to believe you deserve something because you've put in the work for it."
