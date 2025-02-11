Ilona Maher and fan twin for memorable day together
Ilona Maher is spreading her love of rugby to the next generation of little girls.
Maher, 28, held a fan's hand and brought her onto the field in a heartfelt video posted to Instagram on Sunday, February 9. In another clip from the same video, the fan can be seen jumping up and down, high-fiving another woman in excitement.
In a separate video, the young girl can be heard saying, “That was amazing. Best thing I ever done in my life.”
"She is literally my twin," a text box of Maher's comment read on the video. "Like looking in a mirror of my past."
"Love this!" her former "Dancing with the Stars" partner Alan Bersten commented.
A fan chimed in, "Absolutely stunning! Ilona keeps helping me heal inner child stuff I didn’t even know I was holding on to. Kindness and compassion are so important."
"I hope she grow a healthy and super self confident woman ❤️," a third person wrote.
RELATED: Ilona Maher: The Superstar Energizing Bristol Bears And Redefining Women’s Rugby
The Olympian and the little girl even wore matching red lipstick, adding to the sweet connection between them.
Maher previously shared the story behind her signature red color in an August interview with The Cut, saying, "I think it works for my coloring so well."
“It’s not something I always did, but I’ve always loved lipstick, even from when I was a young girl,” she added. “So I thought about how cool it could be to wear while playing because everyone is always saying how masculine rugby is and that you have to be a certain way to play and I didn’t like that.”
“So I was like, ‘Why can’t I just wear it on the field too?’ and feel pretty on the field?" she concluded. "It’s not like it’s gonna stop me from tackling hard. And it’s been a cool brand for me now."
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Cowboys ready: Ciara stuns in cheerleader fit beside Steelers QB Russell Wilson
Big Apple wow: WNBA star Cameron Brink rocks sheer top, red miniskirt in NYC
Ouch: Chiefs cheerleaders share tattoo Super Bowl tradition in painful spot
Viral twins: Livvy Dunne, Sydney Thomas melt New Orleans with epic party selfie
Oh no: Brittany Mahomes shares mom fail with son Bronze before Super Bowl