Pacers star TJ McConnell's sister Megan McConnell celebrates career milestone

Megan McConnell, the sister of Indiana Pacers star T.J. McConnell, has inked her first WNBA contract while her brother prepares for the NBA Finals.

Josh Sanchez

Phoenix Mercury player Megan McConnell poses for a photo during Media Day.
Phoenix Mercury player Megan McConnell poses for a photo during Media Day. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
It's a great week for the McConnell household. This week, Indiana Pacers star T.J. McConnell will take the court in the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. But his sister, Megan McConnell, is celebrating a major achievement of her own.

This week, it was announced that Megan McConnell has inked her first WNBA contract with the Phoenix Mercury.

McConnell participated in the Mercury training camp following the WNBA Draft and played in the preseason before being waved by the team. However, she returned to Phoenix this week after the team agreed to an end-of-season contract with the former Duquesne star.

Prior to her first WNBA appearance against the Minnesota Lynx, McConnell celebrated the moment on social media with a post that read, "Happy to be back."

Phoenix Mercury WNBA player Megan McConnell
Megan McConnell / Instagram

She also shared a post mentioning her brother's upcoming appearance in the NBA Finals.

It's a truly special moment.

WNBA player Megan McConnell of the Phoenix Mercury
Megan McConnell / Instagram

McConnell is Duquesne women's basketball's record holder with 660 assists, 370 steals, 144 games played, and four triple-doubles.

In her WNBA debut, McConnell recorded three points, three assists, a rebound and a steal in 13 minutes.

Unfortunately, things turned bittersweet when she suffered a right knee injury with less than two minutes left in the game and was helped off of the court. She suffered the injury while chasing down a loose ball and colliding with Minnesota Lynx forward Alissa Pili.

We wish McConnell a full and speedy recovery.

Phoenix Mercury guard Megan McConnell during media day at Mountain America Performance Center.
Phoenix Mercury guard Megan McConnell during media day at Mountain America Performance Center. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Sanchez
