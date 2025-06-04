Pacers star TJ McConnell's sister Megan McConnell celebrates career milestone
It's a great week for the McConnell household. This week, Indiana Pacers star T.J. McConnell will take the court in the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. But his sister, Megan McConnell, is celebrating a major achievement of her own.
This week, it was announced that Megan McConnell has inked her first WNBA contract with the Phoenix Mercury.
McConnell participated in the Mercury training camp following the WNBA Draft and played in the preseason before being waved by the team. However, she returned to Phoenix this week after the team agreed to an end-of-season contract with the former Duquesne star.
Prior to her first WNBA appearance against the Minnesota Lynx, McConnell celebrated the moment on social media with a post that read, "Happy to be back."
She also shared a post mentioning her brother's upcoming appearance in the NBA Finals.
It's a truly special moment.
McConnell is Duquesne women's basketball's record holder with 660 assists, 370 steals, 144 games played, and four triple-doubles.
In her WNBA debut, McConnell recorded three points, three assists, a rebound and a steal in 13 minutes.
Unfortunately, things turned bittersweet when she suffered a right knee injury with less than two minutes left in the game and was helped off of the court. She suffered the injury while chasing down a loose ball and colliding with Minnesota Lynx forward Alissa Pili.
We wish McConnell a full and speedy recovery.
