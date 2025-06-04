WNBA star Cameron Brink reveals dramatic new hair color in glam selfie
Cameron Brink is working hard to get back on the court for the Los Angeles Sparks almost a year after her knee injury that ended her rookie WNBA season. Before her return, she’s changing things up with a dramatic new hair color.
The 6-foot-4 Brink is known for fits with her long blonde hair even in her latest photo shoot when she was barely recognizable. While the 23-year-old star is recovering with crazy workouts, she’s still rocking her fashion game like her all-white tennis look in the pregame tunnel, and her shorts and sheer top. Even Kevin Durant was impressed with her fit game when meeting after a game.
RELATED: Cameron Brink’s fiancé Ben Felter is shockingly taller than the 6-foot-4 WNBA star
She also crushed with her blonde hair for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot.
Brink is targeted to get back to playing this summer. She may be taking the court with a drastic new hair color if she keeps her current look she dropped on Instagram.
RELATED: Cameron Brink shows bathing suit throwback photos of mom as proof of good genes
And, of course, one with the ab flex.
It’s a big difference from the hair and fit she wore from Sunday’s Sparks game.
Blonde or darker hair, it doesn’t matter: Brink is winning with her look. Fans will love whatever hair color she has as long as she’s playing again.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
A peek: Brittany Mahomes teases baby Golden glimpse in gold-themed sleepsack
New duo: Who’s NFL star Myles Garrett’s new Olympic gold medalist gf Chloe Kim?
Chillin’: WNBA star Angel Reese buys modest $1.275 million Chicago house
No way!: NFL stars at prom: Nerdy Patrick Mahomes with Brittany, Joe Burrow, others
Tiger 2.0: Charlie Woods’ net worth: Is Tiger’s 16-year-old son really worth $25M?