WNBA star Cameron Brink reveals dramatic new hair color in glam selfie

The Los Angeles Sparks player is known for her long blonde hair, but decided it was time for a change.

Matt Ryan

WNBA star Cameron Brink attends the ESPY Awards held in Los Angeles.
WNBA star Cameron Brink attends the ESPY Awards held in Los Angeles. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Cameron Brink is working hard to get back on the court for the Los Angeles Sparks almost a year after her knee injury that ended her rookie WNBA season. Before her return, she’s changing things up with a dramatic new hair color.

The 6-foot-4 Brink is known for fits with her long blonde hair even in her latest photo shoot when she was barely recognizable. While the 23-year-old star is recovering with crazy workouts, she’s still rocking her fashion game like her all-white tennis look in the pregame tunnel, and her shorts and sheer top. Even Kevin Durant was impressed with her fit game when meeting after a game.

Cameron Brin
LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink poses before the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

She also crushed with her blonde hair for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot.

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink / Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Brink is targeted to get back to playing this summer. She may be taking the court with a drastic new hair color if she keeps her current look she dropped on Instagram.

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram

And, of course, one with the ab flex.

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram

It’s a big difference from the hair and fit she wore from Sunday’s Sparks game.

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram

Blonde or darker hair, it doesn’t matter: Brink is winning with her look. Fans will love whatever hair color she has as long as she’s playing again.

Cameron Brin
Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

