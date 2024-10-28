The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jaguars WAG and 'Bachelor' alum Hannah Ann Sluss rocks cheetah print for game day

The wife of running back Jake Funk put together quite the ensemble on NFL Sunday.

Joseph Galizia

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Jake Funk (36) carries the ball during practice at The Grove.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Jake Funk (36) carries the ball during practice at The Grove. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Hannah Ann Sluss captured the hearts of reality television fans everywhere after winning season 24 of The Bachelor in 2020Now, she's bringing those eyes to the NFL and kept them entertained by sharing her latest gameday fit from this past Sunday, October 27.

Sluss, who is married to Jacksonville Jaguars running back Jake Funk, revealed her stylish Amazon outfit on her Instagram Stories ahead of the Jaguars matchup against the Green Bay Packers. She paired some barrel-fit cheetah jeans with a white backless top, completing the look with a clear purse that carried all of her belongings. Sluss also showed off a sparkling necklace, which she also wore on her wedding day with Funk. The entire look was then tagged on Sluss' Amazon page.

Hannah Ann Sluss
Hannah Ann Sluss shows off her outfit for the October 27, 2024 NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Green Bay Packers / Hannah Ann Sluss on Instagram
Hannah Ann Sluss
Hannah Ann Sluss shares her Amazon outfit on NFL Gameday / Hannah Ann Sluss on Instagram

After having her engagement with Peter Weber, The Bachelor from season 24, called off Sluss began dating Funk in November 2021, the same year the athlete was drafted into the NFL by the Los Angeles Rams. The former reality star revealed in a 2022 video that Funk had first reached out to her via TikTok, and that they managed to keep things private in that time to get to know each other. 

"What really stood out to me about him was he was the only guy that I have ever gone on a date with that didn't ask me about the show," she said in the video. "We were able to keep things private and really get to know each other."

The happy couple were engaged in January 2023, and then married in June of 2024. While Sluss' gameday fit was a hit with her 1.2 million Instagram followers, it did not bring the Jaguars any luck as they were ultimately defeated by the Packers 30-27. 

Joseph Galizia
