Dan Campbell net worth: The Lions head coach makes more than you think
Dan Campbell is on a tear in the NFL.
The head coach of the Detroit Lions turned the Super Bowl-less NFL franchise into a powerhouse, leading the team to its first division title since the 1990s that culminated in an NFC Championship game appearance at the start of 2024.
However, Campbell hasn't just incorporated his winning ways on the field, but in his off-the-field financial endeavors as well. Here is everything you need to know about the former tight end's net worth.
Dan Campbell's net worth
As of 2025, Dan Campbell is estimated to have a net worth of $10 million according to Pro Football Network. This wealth comes not just from his days as a head coach in the NFL, but his former days as a player.
Campbell was drafted into the NFL by the New York Giants in 1999, and later played for the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, and New Orleans Saint, who he won a Super Bowl with in 2009. In that time, he earned $13,246,000, with his largest contract as a player coming from the Lions, who paid Campbell $11.375 million over five years.
In 2011 Campbell retired from the NFL as a player and transitioned into a coaching role. His biggest break there came in 2016 when the Saints hired him as its assistant head coach, a role that paid him $1.5 million annually. He was also the coach of the tight ends unit during that time.
Campbell returned to the Lions in 2021 after signing a six-year deal of $4 million per year. The Texas-born coach has remained there ever since with his eyes set on winning Detroit its first Super Bowl. His popularity in Detroit cannot be ignored, and even landed him an Applebee's commercial in the fall of 2024.
